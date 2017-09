Closed-Captioning Co.'s Social Media Rule, Firings Illegal

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A closed-captioning nonprofit violated federal labor law by firing two workers over their union activity and maintaining a rule blocking employees from making social media posts that “reflect poorly” on it, a National Labor Relations Board judge said Monday.



NLRB Administrative Law Judge Robert A. Ringler ordered National Captioning Institute Inc. to strike the social media policy and other rules he said block workers from exercising their rights to engage in concerted activity under the National Labor Relations Act.



He also ordered the nonprofit to rehire...

