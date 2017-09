Farrar & Ball Gets Fees In Ex-Paralegal's Defamation Row

Law360, Houston (September 19, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday granted Farrar & Ball LLP's request to enforce an award of $11,625 in attorneys' fees after the dismissal of a paralegal's defamation and malicious prosecution claims, which stemmed from the firm's suit over the alleged submission of false overtime claims.



Senior U.S. District Judge Nancy F. Atlas explained in the order that Nicole Hudson's counterclaims against the firm for defamation and malicious prosecution had been earlier dismissed by Texas state court Judge Michael Gomez, and that Texas law requires attorneys'...

