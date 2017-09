KIT Fraud Suspect's Trial Delayed To Review Late Laptop Docs

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Tuesday pushed back the looming fraud trial of now-defunct video technology firm KIT Digital Inc.'s ex-CEO, blaming both sides for the confusion over documents stored on a laptop that was glancingly disclosed to the defense, which in turn never responded to an offer to examine it.



U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe agreed with a joint proposal to push back the opening of evidence in the trial for two weeks until Oct. 30 to give Kaleil Isaza Tuzman more time to...

