Conn. Can't Escape Tribe's $610M Land Compensation Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut court on Tuesday denied the state's attempt to kill the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation’s $610 million lawsuit seeking compensation for the alleged unconstitutional taking of its land and mismanagement of its funds, saying the existence of a competing Schaghticoke faction doesn’t nullify the nation’s right to bring claims on behalf of its members.



In an order, state Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher rejected Connecticut’s motion to dismiss the case and held the tribe has standing to bring the lawsuit, which accuses Connecticut of whittling away...

