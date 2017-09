Judge OK's $4.5M Bond For Doc In Genital Mutilation Case

Law360, Detroit (September 19, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Jumana Nagarwala, the Detroit emergency room doctor criminally charged in April with performing female genital mutilation on girls between the ages of 6 and 8 in Michigan, will be released on $4.5 million unsecured bond, a federal court spokesman announced Thursday.



The bond is believed to be the largest ever set in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan and carries “strict conditions” governing Nagarwala’s release, according to public information officer David Ashenfelter. U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman granted Nagarwala’s release motion, which remains sealed....

