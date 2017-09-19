GOP Lawmaker Applauds Trump's Defense Spending Plug
Thornberry, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, said Trump’s support is an encouraging sign that congressional Republicans, Democrats and the president can reach a consensus this year to overcome caps on defense spending he says have undermined U.S. military preparedness.
“A majority of Republicans, Democrats and now the president of the United States...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login