GOP Lawmaker Applauds Trump's Defense Spending Plug

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Texas Republican Mac Thornberry on Tuesday cheered President Donald Trump’s shout-out to congressional efforts to boost defense spending up to $700 billion, saying the increase is needed to rebuild U.S. defense capabilities.



Thornberry, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, said Trump’s support is an encouraging sign that congressional Republicans, Democrats and the president can reach a consensus this year to overcome caps on defense spending he says have undermined U.S. military preparedness.



“A majority of Republicans, Democrats and now the president of the United States...

