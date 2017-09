EEOC Hits Ill. IHOP Eateries With Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday filed suit in Illinois federal court against two restaurant groups that operate IHOP restaurants, claiming a class of female employees and one male employee were subjected to a sexually hostile work environment, including offensive touching and comments that forced them to quit.



The EEOC said that Illinois-based IHOPs run by 2098 Restaurant Group LLC in the town of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and 2103 Restaurant Group LLC in Alton, Illinois, violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of...

