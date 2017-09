Toys R Us Bankruptcy Prospects Depend On Big Holiday Sales

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT) -- While the future for Toys R Us Inc. looks uncertain now, the company’s performance over the crucial holiday season will go a long way toward determining its long-term prospects, with experts pointing to the timing of and rationale for the company's bankruptcy filings this week.



The problems that have plagued brick-and-mortar retailers over recent years caught up to Toys R Us in a big way this week as the global seller of toys and baby products was thrust into restructuring proceedings in both the U.S. and...

