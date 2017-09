PR Firm's Ex-CFO Charged With Embezzling $3.6M

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of an international marketing and public relations firm was charged Tuesday with embezzling $3.6 million from the company during his 10-year tenure, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.



Edward J. Abell III, 44, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering and is scheduled to appear Wednesday before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy in Massachusetts federal court. The DOJ did not name the company that Abell worked for, but the LinkedIn profile for...

