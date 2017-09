Paxton Prosecutors Appeal Pay Ruling To Top Criminal Court

Law360, Dallas (September 19, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in the felony securities fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday asked the state’s highest criminal court to enforce a trial judge’s order they should be paid $300 an hour for their work, saying a lower appellate ruling threatens the fair administration of justice.



Seeking to upend an August ruling from the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas that deemed unlawful an hourly pay agreement for a trio of special prosecutors appointed to handle the Paxton case, the prosecutors told the Court of...

