Pharmacist Killed Patients By Shunning Safety, Jury Told

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (September 19, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors told a jury in opening statements on Tuesday that a pharmacist’s stupefying recklessness caused a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak and amounted to second degree murder.

Comparing his actions to a drunk driver who drifts into oncoming traffic, Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese told the jurors that Glenn Chin knew what he was doing was extremely dangerous — cutting corners on sterilization, failing to clean the room where the drugs were made, ignoring contamination — but did it anyway.

“His actions demonstrated a shocking disregard...
Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Cadden et al


Case Number

1:14-cr-10363

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 16, 2014

Companies

