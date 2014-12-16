Pharmacist Killed Patients By Shunning Safety, Jury Told

Law360, Boston (September 19, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors told a jury in opening statements on Tuesday that a pharmacist’s stupefying recklessness caused a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak and amounted to second degree murder.



Comparing his actions to a drunk driver who drifts into oncoming traffic, Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese told the jurors that Glenn Chin knew what he was doing was extremely dangerous — cutting corners on sterilization, failing to clean the room where the drugs were made, ignoring contamination — but did it anyway.



“His actions demonstrated a shocking disregard...

To view the full article, register now.