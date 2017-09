No More Petitions Accepted Under 15K H-2B Visa Increase

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Tuesday it is accepting no more petitions from domestic employers looking to hire H-2B workers, following the deadline for submitting petitions under a rule issued in July allowing for an additional 15,000 H-2B visas to be authorized.



In July the federal government said it would issue a temporary rule permitting 15,000 H-2B visas for temporary guest-workers for fiscal 2017, which ends Sept. 30. And the USCIS said in a release Tuesday that it is no longer accepting petitions and...

