FedEx Worker Tells Jury Unfair Firing Cost Him $464K

Law360, Los Angeles (September 19, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A former FedEx sales manager took the stand Tuesday in the Tennessee state trial on his claims that the delivery services giant fired him for noticing employees were falsifying records, saying the firing cost him $464,000 and the “embarrassment” of a derailed career.



During the second day of the trial before Judge Jerry Stokes in Memphis, Paul Truluck, who alleges his immediate supervisor at FedEx Freight pushed him out as retaliation for blowing the whistle to higher-ups, continued his direct testimony under examination by his attorney...

To view the full article, register now.