Chinese National Pleads Guilty To Visa Fraud Scheme

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national faces deportation after admitting Tuesday in Massachusetts federal court to taking an English language test on behalf of three other Chinese nationals who used the scores to gain acceptance to U.S. colleges and obtain student visas, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



Yue Wang, 25, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. for taking the Test of English as a Foreign Language exam while posing as Xiaomeng Cheng, Shikun Zhang and Leyi Huang. In return for her efforts, Wang...

