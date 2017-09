General Mills Says Age Bias Class Counsel Needs To Be DQ'd

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- General Mills Inc. asked a Minnesota federal court Tuesday to disqualify Snyder & Brandt PA and Nichols Kaster PLLP from representing plaintiffs in an age discrimination collective action, saying they “tainted” the case by not taking adequate measures to prevent a named plaintiff from sharing his knowledge about the company’s litigation strategy.



The consumer foods giant is seeking to disqualify the two firms because one of the named plaintiffs in the collective action alleging violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act — a former executive...

