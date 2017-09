How A Naughty 'Grinch' Play Is Fair Use

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled last week that "Who’s Holiday,” a raunchy stage play riffing on the Dr. Seuss classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," was protected by the fair use doctrine.



Shooting down accusations from the author’s estate that the play, written by Matthew Lombardo, was essentially an unauthorized “Grinch” sequel, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled Friday that the play was instead a parody that lampooned the wholesome message of the original.



Decisions on whether something is a fair use are based...

