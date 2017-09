DOD Poised To Take On Bigger Role In Background Checks

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers are currently considering giving the U.S. Department of Defense direct control over background checks for its own employees and contractors. But even if they don’t, the official responsible for background investigations governmentwide told Law360 that the process — a perpetual thorn in contractors’ side — is likely to change.



The Senate’s $700 billion version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act that passed Monday includes a provision under which the Pentagon’s industrial security unit, the Defense Security Service, would take over DOD-related background checks from...

