US Soccer Hit With Antitrust Suit Over League Decision

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The North American Soccer League hit the United States Soccer Federation with an antitrust suit in New York federal court Tuesday, claiming that the organization arbitrarily revoked its Division II status and that it favors NASL’s rival Major League Soccer.



U.S. Soccer, the local arm of the international soccer governing body FIFA, has multimillion dollar media and marketing contracts with the MLS, Tuesday’s complaint said, and in exchange, the MLS is arbitrarily granted Division I status.



Meanwhile, NASL, “whose clubs have frequently defeated MLS clubs in...

