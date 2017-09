Tenn. Residents Seek Class Cert. In Traffic Debt Dispute

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Three Tennessee residents on Tuesday asked a federal judge to certify a proposed class and three subclasses of people who allegedly had their driver’s licenses unconstitutionally suspended for failing to pay money owed for traffic violations, arguing that nearly 135,000 people currently can’t regain driving privileges just because they’re poor.



Named plaintiffs Fred Robinson, Ashley Sprague and Johnny Gibbs said that under state law, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security automatically suspends the licenses of drivers who don’t pay fines, fees and litigation taxes...

To view the full article, register now.