Glencore Unit Owes $7.3M Award For Impounded Vessel: Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Glencore International AG subsidiary that chartered a now-impounded vessel to deliver crude oil from Venezuela owes the owner of the ship, Space Shipping Ltd., a $7.3 million arbitration award, the company alleged in Connecticut federal court Tuesday.



The owner, Space Shipping Ltd. chartered the vessel to ST Shipping & Transport Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Glencore International AG, to pick up a crude oil shipment in Venezuela. After the ship was impounded there because of allegedly faked documents, Space Shipping won the $7.3 million award...

To view the full article, register now.