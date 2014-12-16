Meningitis Murder Trial Dogged By Accusations Jurors Misled

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (September 20, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys accused one another of misleading a jury in opening statements of the second meningitis murder trial Tuesday, with both sides asking the judge to tell jurors the other lawyers were wrong.

Defendant Glenn Chin, a pharmacist at the now-defunct New England Compounding Centerwho is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly making mold-contaminated steroids that killed 64 people, moved for a mistrial after the prosecution’s opening statement. Chin said the opening statement went far beyond an outline of the facts and ventured into...
Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Cadden et al


Case Number

1:14-cr-10363

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 16, 2014

