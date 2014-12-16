Meningitis Murder Trial Dogged By Accusations Jurors Misled
Defendant Glenn Chin, a pharmacist at the now-defunct New England Compounding Centerwho is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly making mold-contaminated steroids that killed 64 people, moved for a mistrial after the prosecution’s opening statement. Chin said the opening statement went far beyond an outline of the facts and ventured into...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login