Meningitis Murder Trial Dogged By Accusations Jurors Misled

Law360, Boston (September 20, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys accused one another of misleading a jury in opening statements of the second meningitis murder trial Tuesday, with both sides asking the judge to tell jurors the other lawyers were wrong.



Defendant Glenn Chin, a pharmacist at the now-defunct New England Compounding Centerwho is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly making mold-contaminated steroids that killed 64 people, moved for a mistrial after the prosecution’s opening statement. Chin said the opening statement went far beyond an outline of the facts and ventured into...

