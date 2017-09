Winery Escapes Trademark Suit From Bourbon Maker

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday delivered a verdict in favor of winemaker Fetzer Vineyards after it was sued for trademark infringement by bourbon maker Sazerac Co. Inc. over the use of a buffalo-themed product, saying that Sazerac had provided almost no backing for the claim that buyers would be confused.



Sazerac makes Buffalo Trace bourbon, the nation’s 18th most popular bourbon, and said that Fetzer’s 1000 Stories red zinfandel — which boasts an aging process involving bourbon barrels and also has a buffalo on the...

