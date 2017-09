Bally Slots Owner Drops $628M On Gambling Software Co.

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Gambling product provider Scientific Games Corp., which owns slot machine maker Bally Technologies Inc., has struck a deal to scoop up digital gambling software company NYX Gaming Group Ltd. for roughly $628.3 million to create a digital gambling and lottery powerhouse, the pair announced on Wednesday.



Under the deal, Scientific Games will buy all the outstanding shares in NYX for $1.95 apiece, the pair said, adding that the deal will be financed with cash on hand and debt.



“This strategic and financially compelling acquisition combines NYX's...

