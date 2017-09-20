Mass. Accuses Firm Of 'Unethical' Nontraded REIT Sales
In an administrative complaint, the Massachusetts Securities Division, a unit of the office of Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin, alleged that SII Investments Inc. engaged in “dishonest or unethical conduct” over the "last few years" and failed to supervise its agents, flouting state regulations and its own internal policies...
