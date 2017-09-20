Mass. Accuses Firm Of 'Unethical' Nontraded REIT Sales

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts securities regulator on Wednesday accused an independent broker-dealer recently acquired by LPL Financial LLC of inflating clients’ liquid net worth to boost sales of nontraded real estate investment trusts and reap high commissions.



In an administrative complaint, the Massachusetts Securities Division, a unit of the office of Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin, alleged that SII Investments Inc. engaged in “dishonest or unethical conduct” over the "last few years" and failed to supervise its agents, flouting state regulations and its own internal policies...

