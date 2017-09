Fox's $14B Sky Merger Referred To UK Watchdog For Probe

Law360, San Francisco (September 20, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom’s secretary of state for culture, media and sport referred on Wednesday 21st Century Fox Inc.'s $14.4 billion takeover of Sky PLC to the government’s regulatory watchdog, asking the agency to examine how the deal could impact broadcasting standards across the country.



U.K. Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Karen Bradley asked the country’s Competition and Markets Authority to consider how the merger will impact media plurality, which is a term for ensuring the media provides the public with diverse views on...

