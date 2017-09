Dallas Woman Pleads Guilty In $5.1M Medicare Fraud

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The administrator of a company that provided hearing-related services to Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes pled guilty in Texas federal court on Tuesday to taking part in a $5.1 million scheme to defraud Medicare.



Latecia P. Hill, 51, is facing up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and possible restitution after copping to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, prosecutors said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul D. Stickney allowed Hill to remain on bond until she’s sentenced, although a sentencing date was...

