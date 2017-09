Inside Toshiba’s Long-Awaited $17.9B Memory Biz Sale

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- After months of setbacks and a series of rumored suitors, Toshiba finally unveiled firm plans to unload its memory business in a roughly 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) sale to a consortium led by Boston-based Bain Capital despite the Japanese company's ongoing legal battle with a joint venture partner.



A spokesperson for Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. confirmed Wednesday that the memory business is slated to be sold to a Bain-led group after the conglomerate released details of the transaction in a Japanese-only statement.



News of the deal...

To view the full article, register now.