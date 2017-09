Nonpolluting Co. Prevails On Appeal For Cleanup Grant

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Wednesday reversed the state environmental regulator’s determination that a company didn’t qualify for "innocent party" cleanup funds earmarked for longtime property owners who did not cause the pollution, finding that the company’s family ties to the original owner qualified it under the state’s remediation laws.



The two-judge panel’s ruling handed a victory to Cedar Knolls 2006 LLC, which challenged the state Department of Environmental Protection’s refusal to grant it remediation funds for a contaminated parcel in Hanover that it had...

