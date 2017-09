Waymo Pegs Uber Trade Secret Theft Harm At $2.6B

Law360, San Francisco (September 20, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Amid revelations on Wednesday that a Waymo-commissioned expert report estimated damages caused by Uber’s alleged trade secret theft at $2.6 billion, U.S. District Judge William Alsup accused the Alphabet spinoff of crying “crocodile tears” in seeking to delay trial over the purported theft of self-driving car technology.



Waymo asked to push the trial back by two months, to Dec. 5, arguing that it has to review scads of new evidence revealed by a due diligence report that was proffered only last week. That document, originally prepared...

