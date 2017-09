NY Judge Pauses $19M Arbitration Over Power Plant Project

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday temporarily paused a $19 million arbitration initiated by a Hyundai unit against SantosCMI SA stemming from a power plant construction project gone awry, saying the Ecuadorian company had raised a valid question as to the tribunal's jurisdiction.



U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres issued the temporary restraining order halting the arbitration and ordered Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. to respond to SantosCMI SA's argument that it had not signed the contract containing the arbitration clause and therefore was wrongly...

