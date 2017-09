EEOC, Darden Unit Trade Barbs About Sanctions In Bias Row

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a Florida federal magistrate judge Tuesday that he can still sanction a Darden Restaurants Inc. subsidiary should he find that documents sought in an age discrimination suit regarding the Seasons 52 restaurant chain weren’t destroyed in bad faith, while the company said doing so would flout precedent.



The parties filed conflicting briefs in response to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman’s Sept. 1 request that they address several questions stemming from the EEOC’s motion for sanctions for spoliation, which alleges that...

