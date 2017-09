Xarelto Bellwether Loser Says New Study Merits Retrial

Law360, Los Angeles (September 20, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A woman who lost a federal bellwether trial on claims that Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ and Bayer’s blood thinner Xarelto caused her hospitalization for internal bleeding has moved for a new trial, arguing jurors should see a recent study by Bayer scientists that contradicts the companies’ trial testimony.



In August, a Mississippi federal jury found that Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharamceuticals Inc. and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. were not to blame for Dora Mingo’s gastrointestinal bleeding, and on Friday, Mingo urged U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon...

