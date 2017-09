Mel Gibson Film's Director Claims Movie Co. Infringed His IP

Law360, San Francisco (September 20, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The screenwriter and director of "The Professor and the Madman," starring Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, sued a Hollywood production company in California federal court Tuesday, claiming the Academy Award-winning company willfully infringed his copyrights to the film's screenplay and defamed him.



Writer and director Farhad Safinia alleges Voltage Pictures LLC is profiting off of his copyrighted screenplay without his consent and then defamed him in an attempt to distract from their illicit conduct. Earlier this month, the company attempted to discredit Safinia’s professional reputation as...

To view the full article, register now.