FCC's Pai Responds To Sinclair Favoritism Questions

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT) -- In response to questions from lawmakers about his connection to Sinclair Broadcast Group, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai responded by defending previous meetings with the media behemoth’s executives and clarifying a proposed rulemaking that would grow the company’s empire.



In a letter released Tuesday that was sent to House Committee on Energy and Commerce ranking member Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the chairman said he’d twice met with President Donald Trump since Nov. 8, 2016, but never discussed any pending FCC issues related to Sinclair. In...

