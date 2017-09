Fla. Doctor Gets 8 Years For Role In $4.8M Medicare Fraud

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida doctor was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and one month behind bars for his role in a six-year, $4.8 million health care fraud scheme that involved the submission of false Medicare claims and illegal prescriptions of drugs including addictive opioids, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



Dr. Roberto A. Fernandez, 51, of Miami, pled guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cecelia M. Altonaga. The judge also ordered...

