5th Circ. Urged To Lift Block Of Texas Sanctuary City Law

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT) -- West Virginia and seven other states sought Tuesday to support a push by Texas to pause a temporary block of much of the Lone Star State’s anti-sanctuary city law, arguing that Texas will likely prevail in the case.



A proposed amicus brief by West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina argued that the appellate court should grant Texas’ emergency motion for a stay of a preliminary injunction, which was ordered in August by a Texas federal judge and halted several major provisions...

To view the full article, register now.