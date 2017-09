2nd Circ. Overturns Ex-DHB CEO’s Restitution, Keeps Bail

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday vacated a securities fraud conviction against the deceased former CEO of military body armor maker DHB Industries Inc. and let his estate off the hook for $91 million in restitution, but found his family can’t get back funds that were forfeited after the government found he was hiding assets.



A three-judge panel found former DHB Industries CEO David Brooks’ conviction on charges he siphoned millions from the company abated after he died last October, and widened a circuit split by ruling...

To view the full article, register now.