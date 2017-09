Ex-Fiber Optics Boss Accused Of $2M Insider Trading Scheme

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a fiber optics company that was bought by Corning Inc. last year was arrested Wednesday after being criminally charged and sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly using insider information and secret brokerage accounts to make $2 million.



Peter C. Chang, who led Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc. until it was bought by the Illinois-based glass and materials giant last year for $305 million, was arrested and accused of using accounts in the name of his brother and his...

