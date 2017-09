What You Need To Know About Upcoming FCC Auctions

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT) -- As demand for spectrum to power internet-connected devices skyrockets and the need to extend broadband service in rural areas emerges as a national priority, both the Federal Communications Commission and Congress are looking for competitive ways to distribute limited federal funds and resources.



As evidenced by recent agency actions and legislation, policy-watchers can expect the FCC to increasingly turn to auctions as a way to put more spectrum in the hands of wireless companies and to provide subsidies to service providers that commit to extending infrastructure...

To view the full article, register now.