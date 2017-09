Mass. Justices Take Up Insurance Row Over Shoemaker's TM

Law360, Boston (September 20, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court has agreed to review a lower court's ruling that a pair of insurers can't recoup sums they paid to defend Vibram USA Inc. against a suit alleging the company unlawfully obtained a trademark for a shoe named after the late Olympic marathon champion Abebe Bikila in a case that raises multiple issues of first impression under state law.



On Sept. 15, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court granted a joint request for direct appellate review lodged by Vibram and its insurers, Country Mutual Insurance...

