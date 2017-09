Man Mistaken For Garbage Can't Sue Train Co. Over Collision

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Syracuse, New York, federal judge's dismissal of a suit targeting Pan Am Railways Inc., which was filed by a Troy, New York, man who passed out drunk on tracks in Rensselaer County and was run over after being mistaken for a bag of trash.



Circuit Judges Dennis Jacobs, Jose A. Cabranes and Raymond J. Lohier Jr. affirmed Albany U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe's September 2016 dismissal of Charles Niles' negligence complaint seeking compensation for his severed legs....

