DLA, Baker Slam Philly Firm's Fraud And Excess Fee Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based personal injury firm wants to establish a new and flawed standard for a lawyer's duty to predict defeat in a lawsuit, DLA Piper said in a Tuesday filing in Pennsylvania, while BakerHostetler argued that the firm's suit was targeting work largely done at DLA Piper.



DLA Piper, the former firm of attorney Carl Hittinger, said Larry Pitt & Associates PC presented in its recent malpractice suit nothing to support an allegation that it was the victim of fraud as the Pitt firm and Hittinger pursued...

