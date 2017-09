Greenberg Traurig Pays $9.8M To Settle Lender's Claims

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has agreed to pay $9.75 million to settle malpractice claims over its work for defunct loan originator and Ponzi scheme vehicle Mortgages Ltd. more than a decade ago, provided an Arizona bankruptcy court signs off on the deal.



The deal, announced Tuesday, comes just as Greenberg Traurig was set to face off against Mortgages Ltd.’s successor entity ML Servicing Co. Inc. in Arizona state court, with a three-week trial set to run from late November through December. The suit was filed in 2011...

