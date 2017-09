Feds Recommend About 2 Years For Weiner In Sexting Case

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner should be sentenced to about two years in prison for sexting a 15-year-old girl, federal prosecutors in New York said on Wednesday, writing in the sentencing memorandum that while Weiner’s steep fall from grace is “indisputably sad,” there remains a real need for deterrence.



The government’s 21- to 27-month recommendation conforms with the guideline range it stipulated with Weiner when he pled guilty in May to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors argued against Weiner’s suggestion that...

To view the full article, register now.