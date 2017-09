Miami Woman Gets 4 Years For Spa Silicone Injection Scheme

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Tuesday sentenced a local woman to more than four years in prison for her part in a conspiracy to inject illicit silicone smuggled from Colombia into the buttocks of hundreds of spa customers.



U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams handed down the 56-month sentence to Magaly Del Rosario who pled guilty in July for her part in the scheme to purchase “adulterated” and “misbranded” silicone and inject it into customers seeking “buttocks augmentation” at the Bella Beauty Spa in Miami between 2008...

To view the full article, register now.