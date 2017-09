Maron Marvel Extends Footprint To Chicago, St. Louis

Law360, Springfield (September 20, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Delaware-based Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC has expanded to Illinois and Missouri, the firm announced this week, continuing its focus on litigation in the areas of mass toxic tort, products liability, personal injury and environmental regulation.



The two new offices represent a westward expansion for the firm, which already has a heavy presence on the East Coast and across the South. Maron Marvel hired its 13 new staffers from Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney in both Chicago and St. Louis.



One of the Chicago...

