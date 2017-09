SF, Oakland Sue Oil Giants Over Climate Change Costs

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT) -- San Francisco and Oakland, California, on Tuesday sued BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Shell, alleging the oil companies are responsible for infrastructure costs related to climate change events due to their “production of massive amounts of fossil fuels.”



Asserting claims under California’s public nuisance law, the cities said in two complaints filed in state court that the energy giants have promoted the use of fossil fuels at unsafe levels even though they knew that global warming could cause “catastrophic harms” to coastal cities like San...

To view the full article, register now.