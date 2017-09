Patent For Cholesterol Drug Livalo Is Valid, Judge Rules

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Japanese drugmaker Kowa Co. Ltd. won a patent infringement trial against Amneal and Apotex on Wednesday when a New York federal judge delivered the verdict that Kowa’s patent for the statin Livalo was valid and that the defendants were not able to show it was anticipated or obvious.



U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty also found that Toronto-based Apotex Inc. infringed the patent. New Jersey-based Amneal Pharamceuticals LLC has already admitted to infringement.



New Jersey-based Amneal and Toronto-based Apotex were two of the eight defendants originally sued...

