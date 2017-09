AG Sessions Warns Of Rising Crime During Boston Visit

Law360, Boston (September 21, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions told an audience of prosecutors and law enforcement officials in Boston on Thursday that a rising tide of violence in America threatens to undo decades of crime-fighting progress.



Sessions, at a speech hosted by the acting U.S. attorney for Massachusetts at the federal courthouse here, said he would not allow gangs like MS-13 to turn cities like Boston into "war zones."



“All organized thugs are on notice: We are coming for you,” Sessions said in the glass-paneled jury assembly room, where a...

