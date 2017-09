Pa. County Didn't Willfully Flout FLSA, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that Pennsylvania’s Lackawanna County didn’t willfully violate the Fair Labor Standards Act when it failed to pay overtime to workers who performed multiple part-time jobs, saying that testimony from county officials generally referencing its FLSA obligations wasn’t enough for the willfulness issue to make it before a jury.



In a precedential ruling, a three-judge panel upheld a decision by U.S. District Judge A. Richard Caputo that Lackawanna County — which acknowledged that it didn’t properly pay certain workers overtime — didn’t...

